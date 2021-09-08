Fort Stewart soldier reportedly missing for over a week

article

Army officials are asking for help finding a Fort Stewart soldier who has been missing for over a week.

Officials with the 3rd Infantry Division say they are searching for 27-year-old Specialist Patrick Martin.

According to investigators, Martin was last seen at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 at his barracks at Fort Stewart.

The soldier, who is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you believe you have seen Martin or have any information that could help, please call investigators at (912) 767-4264 or (912) 767-9629.

