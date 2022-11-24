Police: Man shot during argument Thanksgiving morning

article

Police are investigating a shooting early Thanksgiving morning that left one man hospitalized in Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Grady Hospital about a patient who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

At the hospital, officers found the wounded victim who was alert and breathing.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened on the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW when the victim got into an argument with a known suspect.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the potential suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.