High-speed chase suspect arrested after returning to crime scene in Forsyth County

A suspect involved in a high-speed chase with Forsyth County deputies, was arrested and charged after returning to the scene the next day.

Deputies began pursuing a car on February 23, before the car was able to flee into a different jurisdiction, authorities said.

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies later identified the suspects as 28-year-old Jeremy Deshun Morris. Investigators then obtained warrants for Morris' arrest.

Jeremy Deshun Morris (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The next day, Feburary 24, Morris drove back to the area and was arrested.

Morris faces several charges including: fleeing and attempting to elude, failure to maintain insurance, expired registration, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

FCSO Deputies, including South Precinct, Crime Reduction Unit, Traffic Unit, and K-9 unit assisted in the arrest.

