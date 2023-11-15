Roswell porch pirate may have hit Forsyth County too

article

If you live on the south end of Forsyth County, the sheriff wants you to be on the lookout. A suspected porch pirate known to Roswell may have moved on to greener pastures.

Deputies released a photo of the man after arresting him for the crime in Roswell. They're now asking Forsyth County residents to check their doorbell camera footage to see if he's snagged anything from this area.

Officials warn that bad acting "Grinchs" usually follow delivery trucks around this time of the year, waiting for "holiday booty."

If you want to protect your "loot," deputies have released a list of safety tips: