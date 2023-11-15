Roswell porch pirate may have hit Forsyth County too
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - If you live on the south end of Forsyth County, the sheriff wants you to be on the lookout. A suspected porch pirate known to Roswell may have moved on to greener pastures.
Deputies released a photo of the man after arresting him for the crime in Roswell. They're now asking Forsyth County residents to check their doorbell camera footage to see if he's snagged anything from this area.
Officials warn that bad acting "Grinchs" usually follow delivery trucks around this time of the year, waiting for "holiday booty."
If you want to protect your "loot," deputies have released a list of safety tips:
- Require a signature for delivery on all your packages.
- Have packages delivered to work, if possible.
- Instead of having a package delivered to your home or business address, you can have it delivered to an Amazon Hub Locker location and collect your package at a time that suits you.
- You can arrange to have the post office hold your packages and pick them up when it is convenient for you.
- Ask a trusted neighbor. Once you get a notification that your package has been delivered, see if your neighbor can hold it until you get home.