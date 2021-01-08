Forsyth County parents call for mandatory mask policy in schools

Some parents in Forsyth County want school board officials to start making wearing a mask mandatory inside classrooms.

Right now, school officials said they do not support a mask mandate for all students but expect students to wear a mask when "feasible". Some parents said that’s simply not enough.

There’s a petition with over 2,500 signatures pushing for a change.

"Nobody wants to wear them but it’s something that we have to do to help each other right now," Parent Michelle Pounds said.

Forsyth County parent Michelle Pounds is pushing the school board to mandate all students to wear a mask while in the building.

The school system released this statement saying:

"Through this difficult time, we want parents/guardians to know that we have received their emails, phone calls, petitions, and feedback both for and against student mask mandates. We appreciate everyone’s concerns and understand this is a sensitive subject for every family. Currently, the Forsyth County Board of Education does not support a mask mandate for all students. All students and staff are expected to wear a mask when feasible: buses, classrooms, corridors, etc. All staff are required to wear a mask in the presence of students if they are unable to social distance. We have full confidence in the systems and policies that are currently in place and will continue to evaluate the data daily to keep our school communities safe."

"The morale amongst teacher and staff are low," Pounds said.

As of noon on Friday, more than 2.500 people have signed an online petition pushing for a change in guidelines.

"I would like to see us catch up with the rest of the country and try to do what we can. It’s inevitable that we would have to close again. I don’t know how we can stay open when so many teachers aren’t able to teach," Pounds said

A school official reported on Friday, there were 191 active students and 91 staff cases which have resulted in 342 students having to quarantine because of direct exposure.

Officials reported 150 staff members out of 7,000 are out on COVID-19 leave.

District officials also said there are many parents who are pushing the district not to mandate students to wear masks.

Michelle said she just wants to prevent the spread.

"Just do the right thing. Do the right thing for each other and the teachers that have no choice," Pounds said.

Officials said those students who want the mask mandate are encouraged to select the virtual school program.

Forsyth County is the state’s sixth-largest district serving more than 51,400 students in 39 schools.

