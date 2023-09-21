Officials warn the jury duty scam is back

Forsyth County is warning residents to be on the lookout for a scam that involves threatened arrest for missing jury duty.

Greg Allen, Clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County, says there has been a big increase in calls about the scam in September, and he knows at least one man lost $1,500.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has also received reports of these fraudulent calls. The scam starts with a phone call where the caller claims to be either from a courthouse or a member of law enforcement and then claims the victim failed to show up for jury duty and there is now an active warrant on them.

"A lot of times they will use the actual names of the command staff at the sheriff's office they'll use names of my staff," said Allen.

Then the scammer tells the victim they can avoid arrest or other repercussions by making a payment or purchasing a pre-paid card.

"If you get one of these calls, they pressure folks really badly. Just take a deep breath," said Allen.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has provided facts about the process to educate residents:

• The court will always send a jury summons by U.S. Mail.

• The court and law enforcement will never demand payment over the phone.

• The court and law enforcement will never demand a gift card number to satisfy an obligation.

• A prospective juror who disregards a jury summons will be contacted through the mail by the court clerk’s office and may, in certain circumstances, be ordered to appear before a judge. Such an order will always be in writing and signed by the judge.

• A fine will never be imposed until after the individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain his or her circumstances. If a fine is imposed, it will be in