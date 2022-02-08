Man wanted for Forsyth County home invasion arrested

article

The masked gunman seen in surveillance video breaking into a Forsyth County home early last Thursday morning has been arrested, deputies said.

Christopher Aker, of Oakwood, was charged with home invasion, armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"We were both begging him please do not shoot us," said the female victim.

A surveillance camera caught the moments the intruder first came onto the property of a Forsyth County couple. The video shows the masked man peeking around the door and lifting his mask for a better look inside.

"He was yelling with a gun pointed to my head telling me not to move. He had the gun pointed to my boyfriend yelling to open the safe, demanding money and gold," she said. "He held a gun to my head to make me tie my boyfriend's hands up, and I basically tied it like a shoelace. Then he made me put my hands behind my back and tied my hands up like a zip tie fashion."

She said the masked man got away with over $6,000 in gold and cash and said he has visible tattoos on his neck and eyes.

In a statement about the arrest on the agency's Facebook page on Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff wrote:

"Crime will rise to the level a community will tolerate it, I believe Forsyth County has little tolerance for criminality. I can assure you I have no tolerance for repeat violent offenders. Wrong place to try this, you will just end up in jail like this offender. Now to the criminal justice system to put the wheels in motion for prosecution and decisions by a jury of his peers."

Investigators said Aker has had several prior arrests, convictions and countless probation violation convictions in multiple jurisdictions. He also is being charged with multiple counts of drug possession and has a pending charge for giving law enforcement officers a false name.

