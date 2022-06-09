Deputies: Driver fatally crashes into man on lawn mower while answering text

article

A Georgia man is facing multiple charges in connected to a DUI crash that killed a man while he was trying to reply to a text, officials say.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Hopewell Road near Church Road after reports of a crash between a vehicle and a riding lawn mower.

According to investigators, 68-year-old Paul Nix of Cumming was operating his lawn mower in his front yard when a white Ford Fusion driven by 22-year-old Kenneth Johnson went off the road and hit the mower.

Nix died at the scene. Johnson had minor injuries.

In their investigation, deputies say they found Johnson's cell phone on the ground outside the wreck and saw that Johnson appeared to be replying to a text at the time of the crash.

After performing a field sobriety test on Johnson, officials say they determined he was also driving under the influence.

Deputies charged Johnson with first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, and writing a text while driving.

Johnson is currently in custody at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.