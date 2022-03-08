Cops, K-9s search for armed bank robber in Forsyth County

article

Law enforcement, including K-9s, launched a search for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Forsyth County bank.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Johns Creek Police Department were investigating at a Wells Fargo on Peachtree Parkway.

Officials said officers pursued a suspect on foot before losing sight of them. The suspect is still at large, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Forsyth County investigators are gathering evidence to issue a description of the suspect.

