Forsyth County approves transit fare hikes for 2 special services

Forsyth County residents who rely on public transportation will soon see higher costs for some services. County commissioners have approved fare increases for two transportation services partially funded by the county government.

What we know:

The decision was made during a commission meeting last week, following a period of public comment, according to Appen Media.

One of the affected services is the "Common Courtesy" program, which connects seniors and disabled passengers with rideshare services. The fare for those trips will rise from $2 to $5 starting Aug. 1 with the county paying the remaining cost up to $13. However, if the fare should exceed $13.01, the passenger will be expected to pay the difference.

The other affected service is Access Forsyth, which provides reserved rides on small buses to all passengers.

The increase is expected to add about $42,000 in revenue to Access Forsyth and $368,000 to Common Courtesy.

Officials say the increases are necessary to help sustain and expand transportation options for vulnerable residents.