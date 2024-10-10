Forsyth County 17-year-old football star dies after pulmonary embolism

article

A star high school football player at Denmark High School in Forsyth County has died.

According to a GoFundMe account for the family, 17-year-old Finley Kruchten suffered a cardiac arrest due to a massive pulmonary embolism on the morning of Oct. 1 while at school.

He was initially transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth and then transferred to Northside Gwinnett. The clot was removed and he was in the intensive care unit when he passed away on Oct. 9, according to a GoFundMe representative.

In July, Kruchten announced on social media that he had earned a D1 (athletic scholarship) offer to play football at Marist College in New York and he recently attended a game with his family.

Cardiac arrest due to a massive pulmonary embolism occurs when a large blood clot blocks a major artery in the lungs, severely disrupting blood flow and straining the heart.

Pulmonary embolisms are rare, but athletes can be at an increased risk of developing clots due to dehydration, trauma and other factors.