Man arrested for Fayetteville deadly shooting

Deputies in Fayette County arrested a 43-year-old man for a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning.

Steven Andre Beacham faces felony murder and aggravated assault for the early-morning shooting on Forrest Lake Drive in Fayetteville.

Investigators went to a home on that street at 1:52 a.m. and found 38-year-old Atlanta man Jabrell Jerome Buggs dead in the front yard. Investigators said the man's injuries appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigators quickly identified Beacham as a suspect and U.S. Marshals, Douglas County deputies and police officers helped the Fayetteville County Sheriff's Office capture Beacham.

It's not clear what led up to the deadly shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other.