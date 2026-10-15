Former VP Kamala Harris coming to Georgia

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The Brief Kamala Harris is expected to make a three-day campaign swing through Georgia beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28. Reports say she will campaign with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and attend voter protection events. Harris is also expected to speak at a Democratic Party gala Friday, Oct. 30.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning a three-day campaign swing through Georgia beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.

What we know:

Her itinerary is expected to include campaigning with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and attending voter protection events, according to The Associated Press.

Harris is also expected to speak at a gala for the Democratic Party on Friday, Oct. 30.

What we don't know:

No other information has been released at this time.