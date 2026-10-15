Former VP Kamala Harris coming to Georgia
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ATLANTA - Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning a three-day campaign swing through Georgia beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.
What we know:
Her itinerary is expected to include campaigning with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and attending voter protection events, according to The Associated Press.
Harris is also expected to speak at a gala for the Democratic Party on Friday, Oct. 30.
What we don't know:
No other information has been released at this time.