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Former VP Kamala Harris coming to Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
2026 Elections
Published October 15, 2026 6:20 AM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 6:20 AM EDT
article

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on gun violence during an event at John R. Lewis High School on June 2, 2023 in Springfield, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Kamala Harris is expected to make a three-day campaign swing through Georgia beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.
    • Reports say she will campaign with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and attend voter protection events.
    • Harris is also expected to speak at a Democratic Party gala Friday, Oct. 30.

ATLANTA - Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly planning a three-day campaign swing through Georgia beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28.

What we know:

Her itinerary is expected to include campaigning with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff and attending voter protection events, according to The Associated Press

Harris is also expected to speak at a gala for the Democratic Party on Friday, Oct. 30.

What we don't know:

No other information has been released at this time.

The Source

  • Information about the visit was first published by The Associated Press. 

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