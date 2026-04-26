Former UGA stars Colbie Young and Micah Morris head to NFL

Image 1 of 2 ▼ INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Micah Morris #OL36 of Georgia participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Brief Two University of Georgia football players were picked during the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Colbie Young is heading to Cincinnati, while lineman Micah Morris was picked by Philadelphia. Eight total Bulldogs were selected throughout the entire three-day draft event.



Two University of Georgia football players found their new professional homes Saturday during the final rounds of the NFL Draft.

What we know:

Wide receiver Colbie Young was the first Bulldog off the board during day three, according to the University of Georgia Athletic Association. The Cincinnati Bengals picked the 6-foot-4 receiver in the fourth round with the 140th overall pick.

Later in the sixth round, the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive lineman Micah Morris with the 208th overall pick. Morris, a Kingsland native, spent five seasons with Georgia and helped the team win two national championships.

What we don't know:

While eight Georgia players were selected in the draft, it is not yet known which undrafted Bulldogs will sign free-agent deals with NFL teams now that the draft has concluded.