Former UGA stars Colbie Young and Micah Morris head to NFL
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Micah Morris #OL36 of Georgia participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH - Two University of Georgia football players found their new professional homes Saturday during the final rounds of the NFL Draft.
What we know:
Wide receiver Colbie Young was the first Bulldog off the board during day three, according to the University of Georgia Athletic Association. The Cincinnati Bengals picked the 6-foot-4 receiver in the fourth round with the 140th overall pick.
Later in the sixth round, the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive lineman Micah Morris with the 208th overall pick. Morris, a Kingsland native, spent five seasons with Georgia and helped the team win two national championships.
What we don't know:
While eight Georgia players were selected in the draft, it is not yet known which undrafted Bulldogs will sign free-agent deals with NFL teams now that the draft has concluded.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the University of Georgia Athletic Association, which released the official draft results and player statistics for the 2026 NFL Draft.