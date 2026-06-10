Coweta County water rescue teams increase river patrols

The Brief Heavy summer rainfall upstream is turning the normally lazy Chattahoochee River current into a fast, hidden danger for local kayakers and rafters. Coweta County Fire Rescue is expanding its water rescue response by deploying more manpower, advanced equipment and thermal imagery drones along the river. Emergency officials urge boaters to avoid cheap rafts that puncture easily on sharp rocks and to plan trips early to avoid getting stranded in the dark.



Heavy summer rains upstream are transforming the Chattahoochee River from a slow, lazy drift into a swift and dangerous hazard for kayakers and rafters.

Chattahoochee River safety

What we know:

The current of the Chattahoochee River can pick up to a dangerous pace rapidly due to heavy upstream rainfall. Coweta County Fire Rescue is warning people to respect the power of the water. Boaters should use high-quality rafts because sharp rocks easily puncture cheap inflatables.

Officials also urge people to plan their trips carefully. Launching too late in the evening can leave boaters stranded on the water after the sun goes down. For instance, floating from the Highway 16 boat ramp down to McIntosh is a long trip that will end in total darkness if started at 6:30 p.m.

Kayakers should always wear life jackets, practice swimming safety and notify someone of their departure and expected return times. Keeping a whistle, a flashlight and a cellphone or communication device on hand is highly recommended in case someone gets lost.

First responders have ramped up their presence along the river to better handle water rescue calls. Firefighters are sending additional manpower and equipment up and down the river to cover a wider area. The department also beefed up its drone program, utilizing thermal imagery to locate missing people during night rescues.

Water rescue operations

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of water rescues conducted so far this summer. It remains unclear if any major injuries have been reported on this section of the river due to the recent heavy rains.