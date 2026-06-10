GBI releases name of the man shot by officers on North Decatur Road

The Brief A 30-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning following a violent confrontation with DeKalb County police officers at a vacant business along North Decatur Road. Investigators said the man attacked an officer with a sharp-edged weapon, stabbing him in the head and arm before the officer shot him. The officer is in stable condition with moderate injuries, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.



The man shot by officers at a vacant business along North Decatur Road earlier this week has been identified.

What we know:

Aghil Rezaei, 30, was rushed to an area hospital on Monday morning after a violent encounter with DeKalb County police in the 2900 block of North Decatur Road near DeKalb Industrial Way.

Officers were investigating a person sleeping on the property around 8:18 a.m. when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the person reached for a sharp-edged weapon and attacked the officer. The officer was brought to the ground while the GBI said the man continued to stab the officer in the head and arm.

The officer then fired a weapon, striking the man. The injured officer was taken to a hospital and was reported to be stable with what police described as moderate injuries.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what specific type of sharp-edged weapon was used in the attack. It also has not been revealed what initial condition Rezaei was in when he arrived at the hospital, or what specific charges he will face. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the injured DeKalb County officer.