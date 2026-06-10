Person shot while driving on Candler Road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A nighttime drive turned violent in DeKalb County after a motorist was shot by an unknown shooter, prompting an active police investigation.
What we know:
DeKalb County police officers responded to a local hospital around 10:07 p.m. Tuesday after a gunshot victim arrived seeking medical care.
The victim told medical staff that he was driving near the intersection of Candler Road and South Rainbow Drive when he was struck by gunfire.
According to investigators, the victim stated he didn't know where the shot originated.
Following up on the report, investigators located the victim’s vehicle parked outside the Dairy Queen in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or age of the victim, and his current medical status remains unconfirmed.
Additionally, police have not provided a description of any suspect or vehicle, and it is unclear what motivated the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official preliminary report provided by the DeKalb County Police Department regarding a shooting investigation on Tuesday night.