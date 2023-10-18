Former Social Security employee in Decatur field office pleads guilty to stealing from disabled beneficiaries

Latonja Goodrum, a former Social Security employee, has admitted to unlawfully diverting government funds intended for disabled Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. The guilty plea comes as a result of her unauthorized actions while employed at the Social Security Administration's Decatur field office from approximately June through August 2022.

Goodrum, who served as a claims specialist, confessed to illegally accessing the personal records of six SSI beneficiaries during this period. Once she had obtained their personal identifying information, she used it to reroute one-time lump sum payments owed to these individuals into her own PayPal account. Subsequently, Goodrum transferred the misappropriated funds into her personal bank account.

To cover her tracks, she revisited the Social Security records of the affected beneficiaries to restore their genuine direct deposit banking information after the funds had landed in her PayPal account. Her illicit activities amounted to over $15,000 in stolen funds. The fraudulent scheme was ultimately uncovered by a supervisor, who promptly reported the matter to the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General, leading to a formal investigation.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, who commented on the case, expressed concern over the impact of such actions, stating, "Disabled and low-income citizens rely on the safety net afforded by the Social Security Administration. Goodrum abused her position at the agency to unlawfully access and use sensitive and personal information to steal thousands of dollars from individuals in critical need of these funds."

Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, echoed these sentiments, calling Goodrum's actions "selfish and criminal" and emphasizing that she had "misused her position of public trust with SSA and knowingly took money from individuals who rely on SSA employees for assistance in critical times."

Latonja Goodrum, aged 55, will face sentencing on Jan. 22, 2024, at 10 am before U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg. The case is under investigation by the Social Security Administration - Office of the Inspector General, with Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane C. Schulman prosecuting the case.