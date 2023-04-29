Former Roswell Mayor William Lee "Pug" Mabry dies at 95

article

Roswell city officials have confirmed William Lee "Pug" Mabry, the 34th Mayor of Roswell, has died at age 95. They say he passed away Friday, April 28.

Mabry was born Sept. 3, 1927 in Sandy Springs, Ga. to parents, William Lee Mabry and Edna Jenkins Mabry. The family moved to the City of Roswell in 1956 and became one of the longest-established and most influential families in the community. Growing up, Mabry received the endearing nickname "Pug" from a childhood neighbor who always said he was "as sweet as her dog, Pug."

In 1966, former Mayor Pug Mabry took office and served for 31 years until 1997. During his tenure, he watched the city grow from about 3,000 residents to almost 60,000. Under his leadership, the City purchased the 63 acres that would become Roswell Area Park, and also purchased and constructed the Roswell Municipal Complex where City Hall and the Cultural Arts Center are housed.

Residents can thank Mayor Pug for Roswell's beloved riverfront parks and many of the City's recreation facilities as he was also instrumental in purchasing that land and expanding those areas. City officials say he also supported the preservation of historic homes and designated 656 acres to be included in Roswell's Historic District.

"Mayor Pug Mabry devoted his life to Roswell and to bettering our City in extraordinary ways," said current Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. "We will forever be grateful to him and his legacy of leadership and public service. I extend my deepest condolences to Pug’s wife, Sandra, to his family and friends, and to all those who loved and respected him."

In 1988, the former mayor was honored for his accomplishments. The Georgia General Assembly renamed a portion of State Highway 9 the "W.L. Pug Mabry Highway."

Ten years later, the City granted him the honorary title of Mayor Emeritus.

In 2017, Mabry celebrated his 90th birthday at Roswell City Hall with a special recognition ceremony. Then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and former President Jimmy Carter all honored him.

Besides Mabry's 31 years of service in Roswell as the mayor, he also worked for more than 40 years for Flagler Construction Company, overseeing operations.

Today, his legacy lives on through his beloved wife Sandra, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A public celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at Roswell First Baptist Church, 710 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell.

Mabry's family will be holding their own private graveside service afterward.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Roswell First Baptist Foundation in honor of Pug.