Former Roswell leaders demanding transparency from current leaders

The Brief Construction set to begin on a new 395-space parking deck near Canton Street, with completion expected next summer. A group of former Roswell officials released a signed letter demanding more transparency and fiscal responsibility from current city leadership. The criticism comes as the city faces backlash over its handling of changes to the historic Mimosa Hall property.



Construction officially begins today on a new parking deck in downtown Roswell, marking a major step forward in the city’s efforts to improve access and mobility in the busy historic district.

What we know:

The deck will be located at the corner of Green Street and Highway 9, just a short walk from the popular Canton Street area.

Once completed, the project will offer 395 parking spaces and is scheduled to open next summer.

While the city celebrates this latest development, a group of former Roswell city leaders is raising concerns.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, they released a formal letter signed by multiple former officials, calling on the current administration to prioritize transparency, fiscal accountability, and citizen engagement.

The letter cited what the group described as "troubling trends" within city government, claiming these issues have fueled growing public dissatisfaction.

The pushback comes as the city faces mounting criticism over its handling of changes to the historic Mimosa Hall.

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to city officials for comment on the letter and the ongoing concerns, but as of now, no response has been received.