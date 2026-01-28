Former PSC candidate won’t be prosecuted after notebook incident

article

The Brief Patty Durand will not be prosecuted. The case involved a notebook labeled "Georgia Power trade secrets." DA Fani Willis said there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute.



A former Public Service Commission candidate and vocal Georgia Power critic who was arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets will not be prosecuted, according to Rough Draft Atlanta.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia Power critic arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets

What we know:

Footage from a regulatory hearing last October showed Patty Durand grab a notebook labeled "Georgia Power trade secrets" and put it in her purse. She voluntarily returned it to law enforcement that day and spent two days in jail.

Durand had been facing between one and five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

But in a decision filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court, District Attorney Fani Willis said there was not enough evidence to prosecute. Durand reportedly completed 40 hours of community service and a theft awareness class.