Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
7
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Former President Trump to hold rally in Georgia ahead of GOP primaries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 5 Atlanta

COMMERCE, Ga. - Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Commerce in just over two weeks in support of Georgia's Republican candidates he has previously endorsed for governor and senate.

Trump will deliver remarks in support of candidate for governor David Perdue and candidate for senate Herschel Walker. He is also expected to show support for GOP candidates running for U.S. Congress and other races.

According to a Trump spokesperson, the rally is scheduled for March 26 at the Banks County Dragway, formally the NHRA International Dragway. 

The dragway is located at 500 East Ridgeway Road. 

News of the former President's visit comes on the heels of Donald Trump Jr.'s visit for David Perdue in North Georgia on March 7.

Donald Trump Jr campaigns for David Perdue in Georgia

Former Sen. David Perdue got a big boost on Monday in his bid to become the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia with the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr. stopping in Cumming and Tifton to campaign for him.

Perdue’s campaign hopes former President Trump’s endorsement – and his son’s visit – will energize the Trump base to beat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who they criticized for not doing enough to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

TRUMP JR. CAMPAIGNS WITH PERDUE IN NORTH GEORGIA TO RALLY BASE AHEAD OF PRIMARY

Trump is also slated to hold a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for Perdue on March 16.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE