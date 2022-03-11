Former President Trump to hold rally in Georgia ahead of GOP primaries

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Commerce in just over two weeks in support of Georgia's Republican candidates he has previously endorsed for governor and senate.

Trump will deliver remarks in support of candidate for governor David Perdue and candidate for senate Herschel Walker. He is also expected to show support for GOP candidates running for U.S. Congress and other races.

According to a Trump spokesperson, the rally is scheduled for March 26 at the Banks County Dragway, formally the NHRA International Dragway.

The dragway is located at 500 East Ridgeway Road.

News of the former President's visit comes on the heels of Donald Trump Jr.'s visit for David Perdue in North Georgia on March 7.

Perdue’s campaign hopes former President Trump’s endorsement – and his son’s visit – will energize the Trump base to beat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who they criticized for not doing enough to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also slated to hold a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for Perdue on March 16.

