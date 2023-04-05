Former President Donald Trump slams Fulton County DA during speech

Former President Donald Trump continued to go after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during his speech to supporters in Florida after his arrest in New York City.

RELATED: Trump arraigned: Legal experts say prosecutors, defense face significant challenges in case

The former president called Willis' investigation into possible illegal efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results "politically motivated."

A special grand jury has spent months investigating the matter. Its conclusions have mainly been kept from the public while Willis decides if she will seat another grand jury to bring charges. The special grand jury -- three men and two women -- who heard the evidence during the investigation do not have the authority to issue indictments. It is up to Willis to decide whether to go to a regular grand jury to seek one or more indictments in the case.

One of the main focuses of the investigation is a taped phone call during which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out enough votes to swing the state his way.

"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said during the call. "Because we won the state."

RELATED: Part of Trump election probe report released; grand jury believes some witnesses lied

During Trump's speech on Tuesday night, he defended the call, saying that it was "absolutely perfect."

Many believe Willis will pursue charges under the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statue, commonly known as RICO.

RELATED: Will Trump's indictment in New York impact Georgia's 2020 election probe?