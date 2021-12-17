Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor arrested in Florida on sex offender violation charge

Former NFL great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylo r was arrested in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court records.

Taylor, 62, allegedly didn't tell authorities he changed addresses, which sex offenders are required to do. He was reportedly released after several hours in police custody. He is charged with two felonies for failing to register as a sex offender, according to Broward County court records.

He was released on cash bond.

The former New York Giants defensive end pleaded guilty in 2011 to soliciting an underage prostitute and sexual misconduct. He was sentenced to six years of probation.

The girl was 16 at the time but Taylor maintained he thought she was 19.

"This was a working girl who came into my room. She told me she was 19. It is what it is," Taylor previously told Fox News . "I don't card them. I don't ask them for a birth certificate."

Fox News has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor led the Giants to Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991. His career was also plagued by drug offenses off the field, resulting in multiple arrests.