Former NFL player settles lawsuit with Henry County officer who choked him

Attorneys for a former NFL player said they reached a settlement in a lawsuit with a Henry County police officer accused of using excessive force during a December 2017 incident.

A law firm representing Desmond Marrow said the settlement marks a record amount for a non-death, officer-involved use of force case in Henry County.

A statement was attributed to attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Dianna Lee and Andrea Boyd

"We are pleased that Henry County has decided to resolve the case brought by Desmond Marrow and for a record amount for a non-death case. Most significantly, the officer who choked Mr. Marrow pleaded guilty to battery, surrendered his law enforcement certification and will never work in law enforcement again — two rare conclusions in use-of-force cases.

"We recognize that most police officers honor their commitment to protect and serve and are integral parts of protecting the community. But those who violate that oath must be held accountable."

The former Henry County police officer accused of choking Marrow during a traffic stop pleaded guilty in September 2020.

David Rose pleaded guilty to one count of simple battery, according to the Henry County District Attorney's Office. Rose was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation and ordered to complete an anger management class, perform 40 hours of community service, and have no contact with Marrow. Rose also surrendered his law enforcement certification to the Georgia Peace Officers and Standards Training Council, which licenses all officers in the state. Rose is prohibited from ever working again as a law enforcement officer or seeking reinstatement of his certification.

Rose responded to the Target on Jonesboro Road in McDonough on a report that Marrow and the driver of another vehicle were driving aggressively through the parking lot. During the arrest, Rose grabbed Marrow’s neck and choked him while he was handcuffed from behind while on the ground.

The incident was captured on video and Rose could be heard admitting to choking Marrow.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



