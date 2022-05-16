Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez denied bail a second time

article

Former mixed martial arts champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail a second time on Monday after prosecutors charged him with trying to kill a man suspected of molesting a 4-year-old relative.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Sheylna Brown said that the "court is not ruled by community opinion at all….It is ruled by the law," a USA Today reporter wrote.

Brown added that what Velasquez did was a "reckless, disregard for human life," MMA Junkie tweeted.

Velasquez faces 10 assault and weapons charges that could result in more than 20 years of jail time.

He was denied bail in March and remains in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Valasquez is being represented by high-profile attorney Mark Geragos, who had hoped to get his client out of custody.

The first time bail was denied, Geragos blasted the decision to keep his client in jail, while the suspected child molester was free.

"This is why people are disgusted - and rightfully so - with the criminal justice system," Geragos said. "We plan on vindicating Cain. We plan on getting Cain back to his family."

On Monday, Geragos told reporters outside court that the only real victim here is "Cain and his family."

Since his arrest, Velasquez has received a lot of support, with people using the hashtag #FreeCain since his arrest.

But the family whom Velasquez harmed is not supportive at all.

Velasquez allegedly fired multiple shots at a car carrying 43-year-old Harry Goularte, accused of molesting a 4-year-old related to Velasquez.

Goularte was charged with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. That child is related to Velasquez, though the exact relationship hasn't been made public.

Goularte was granted supervised release at his arraignment in February. He was on his way to get fitted for an ankle monitor with his parents when Velasquez allegedly chased him and his stepfather, and began firing at the car.

The bullets ended up wounding Goularte’s stepfather.

Goularte was not injured.

Patrick Steinfeld, an attorney representing the stepfather who was shot, said the family is fearful of Cain Velasquez.

Patrick Steinfeld, an attorney for the stepfather, spoke to the media outside court on Monday, saying Velasquez stalked the family and chased the stepfather at 100 mph, crashing into his car and shooting him.

"The family is fearful of Cain Velasquez being released," Steinfeld said.

According to Santa Clara County sheriff’s investigators and prosecutors, the child told their parents in February about being molested at a home daycare in San Martin run by Goularte’s mother.

Velasquez has denied interviews.

But last month, he broke his silence on social media.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough," Velasquez wrote on Instagram. "From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love."