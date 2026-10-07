Former Lilburn child therapist gets five life sentences for abusing teen

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The Brief Gregory Leon Frazier, 52, of Lilburn, received five consecutive life sentences, including two without the possibility of parole. A Gwinnett County jury convicted him of rape, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery. The teen testified that Frazier sexually abused her more than 50 times over two years.



A former child therapist convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl will spend the rest of his life in prison following his sentencing in Gwinnett County.

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What we know:

Gregory Leon Frazier, 52, of Lilburn, received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, followed by three consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

Jury convicted Frazier on six counts

In late July, a Gwinnett County jury found Frazier guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of statutory rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

The girl testified that Frazier sexually abused her more than 50 times over two years. He met her when she was 15, but she was not his therapy client, prosecutors said.

Jurors also heard evidence that Frazier injured the girl’s genitals with a massage gun.

Frazier described himself as a ‘father figure’

What they're saying:

Testifying in his defense, Frazier acknowledged having sex with the teen but described himself as more of a "father figure," according to prosecutors. He told jurors he did not want to be another man who rejected her.

A second, unrelated victim also testified about similar experiences involving Frazier.

"This sentence is a message that this behavior will not go unpunished," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "It is unconscionable that he misrepresented himself as a ‘father figure’ to take advantage of a vulnerable teen."

Special Victims Unit prosecuted case

Special Victims Unit Assistant District Attorney Scott Estes and law school intern Joseph King prosecuted the case, with assistance from SVU Investigator Chrisina Newman and Victim Advocate Rocio Pineda.

The district attorney’s office also credited the Gwinnett County Police Department with helping bring the case to a close.