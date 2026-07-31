Former child therapist convicted of sexually assaulting teen

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The Brief A Gwinnett County jury found 52-year-old Gregory Leon Frazier guilty on Friday of multiple felony charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation, for sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a two-year period. Prosecutors emphasized that Frazier, a former child mental health practitioner, abused the victim, who was 15 when they met in 2021 and not an official client, more than 50 times. Frazier testified in his own defense, admitting to having sex with the victim but claiming he acted as a "father figure" to her; sentencing will be scheduled later.



A former Lilburn child therapist was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Friday, according to Gwinnett County prosecutors.

What we know:

Fifty-two-year-old Gregory Leon Frazier was found guilty on two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery on Friday.

According to the district attorney's office, Frazier was a child therapist when he met the teen, but she was not his client.

Prosecutors said it all started in 2021 when the girl was 15 years old. Over the course of the two years, the district attorney's office said Frazier sexually abused her more than 50 times, which she testified to.

During the trial, jurors learned that Frazier used a massage gun to injure the girl's genitals, according to the district attorney's office.

Jurors heard from Frazier, who claimed that he had sex with the teen but that he was more of a "father figure" to her. He then told jurors that he didn't want to be another person to reject the teen, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney's office added that jurors also heard testimony from a second victim of Frazier, unrelated to the case, who testified to having similar experiences with him.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson called the crime "egregious" given Frazier's professional background.

"Sexual abuse is a crime and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Austin-Gatson. "This defendant was a child mental health practitioner, and it is egregious that he took advantage of a child’s vulnerability."

What we don't know:

The district attorney's office said Frazier will be sentenced at a later date, but did not specify the exact date.

While the jury heard testimony from a second, unrelated victim who described similar experiences, the statement does not disclose that individual's identity, age, or whether separate criminal charges have been filed against Frazier regarding that case.

The district attorney's office did not reveal how the abuse was initially reported to law enforcement or when the initial arrest took place.