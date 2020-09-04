Former high school custodians facing drug charges

Two former custodians at South Forsyth High School were arrested on drug charges, officials said.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Katrina Herrick, 29, of Cumming, was arrested on Sept. 3 during a traffic stop after agents found several pre-packaged bags of methamphetamine in her vehicle.

Katrina JHerrick, 29, of Cumming (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office).

After learning that Herrick was a custodian at South Forsyth, investigators said they discovered another custodian at the school, Brent Charley, 30, of Cumming, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Brent Charley, 30, of Cumming (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office).

Herrick was charged with possession with intent to distribute. Charley was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The pair were taken to the Forsyth County Jail where they were being held without bond.

According to the Forsyth County Board of Education, Herrick and Charley are no longer employed by the FCBOE.