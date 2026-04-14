Former High Museum COO accused of $600K theft scheme

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The Brief Former High Museum COO accused of stealing more than $600,000. Prosecutors say he altered invoices to hide personal purchases. FBI investigating as case moves forward in federal court.



The former chief operating officer of the High Museum of Art has been arraigned on a federal charge accusing him of stealing more than $600,000 from the institution.

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What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Brady Lum, 59, used his position to approve and conceal personal purchases, including luxury guitars, music equipment, lessons and woodworking tools, by altering invoices and spreading expenses across accounts. Authorities allege Lum carried out the scheme between 2019 and his resignation in December 2025.

"While entrusted to run the High Museum, Lum allegedly used the museum’s money as his personal slush fund and thereby betrayed one of Atlanta’s civic crown jewels," said Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Investigators say Lum manipulated the museum’s expense system, including submitting altered invoices that made personal purchases appear work-related. In one instance, prosecutors allege he disguised a $9,147 purchase for a guitar and accessories as museum equipment.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Lum appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher C. Bly and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.