High Museum of Art COO Brady Lum resigns after $600K stolen

The Brief High Museum of Art COO Brady Lum has resigned amid a probe into stolen funds. The museum's governing board said financial irregularities were first discovered in December 2025. The case has been referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta for further review.



The High Museum of Art's chief operating officer has reportedly resigned after being placed on administrative leave while the museum investigates how $600,000 went missing.

What we know:

Museum leadership noticed financial irregularities in December 2025, which were reported to the High Museum's Executive Committee and the Woodruff Arts Center's Governing Board, according to the governing board.

An independent review revealed that about $600,000 had been stolen. The irregularities were traced back to COO Brady Lum, who was then placed on administrative leave.

He has since resigned.

The Woodruff Arts Center's Governing Board, which oversees the museum, directed an outside law firm leading the investigation to refer the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta, they said.

High Museum of Art COO Brady Lum resigns amid investigation into stolen funds. (Credit: High Museum of Art)

What they're saying:

"We do not anticipate any impact on the High Museum or the Woodruff Arts Center's financial stability or operations," a spokesperson for the Woodruff Arts Center said. "We've engaged an independent forensic auditor and other experts to review this matter and identify improvements to strengthen the High Museum and Woodruff Arts Center's processes."

What's next:

The U.S. Attorney's Office will determine whether criminal prosecution is necessary.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the funds were stolen from.