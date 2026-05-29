Man shot with his own gun in SW Atlanta, arrest made

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The Brief A man was shot after being robbed in southwest Atlanta, according to police. Investigators said the suspect allegedly stole the victim's gun and then used it to shoot him. License plate reader technology helped officers locate the suspect, who now faces multiple felony charges.



A suspect has been arrested after police say a man was robbed and shot with his own firearm in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded May 22 to Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE after receiving a report of a person who had been shot during an incident that began near Austin Road SW and Campbellton Road SW.

Investigators said the victim told officers he was robbed by a suspect who allegedly took his gun and then shot him with it. The victim provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Police said the victim was alert after the shooting and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

Aggravated Assault Unit investigators issued a be-on-the-lookout or a BOLO alert for the suspect's vehicle. Later that day, officers were able to locate the vehicle using license plate reader technology, according to police.

The passenger in the vehicle, who was the suspect, was identified as 22-year-old Jermaine Edwards. Police charged Edwards with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Edwards was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What's next:

Authorities noted that an arrest is not a conviction and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.