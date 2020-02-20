Expand / Collapse search

Former Gwinnett County police officer found guilty on all 3 counts in traffic stop assault

Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a former Gwinnett County police officer guilty on all three counts stemming from the assault of a suspect during a 2017 traffic stop which was caught on camera.

A Gwinnett County jury found a former officer guilty on all three counts stemming from a traffic stop in April 2017.

It took the jury a little more than two days to return the verdict for Robert McDonald who was standing trial for battery, aggravated, assault and violating his oath for the April 12, 2017 incident. The 28-year-old former officer now faces up to 26 years.

Prosecutors say McDonald willfully stomped on Demetrius Hollins' head before putting a gun to his head during a traffic stop.

Traffic stop caught on camera

A traffic stop by a former Gwinnett County police officer was caught on camera.

The defense used closing arguments to portray former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni, who initiated the traffic stop, as the bad guy in this case and McDonald was simply doing as he was trained to do when he responded to a call about an officer-involved in a fight.

Bongiovanni would take a plea deal and testify against McDonald during the trial.

Former Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni (left) testified against Robert McDonald (right) during the trial.

The defense also took shots at Hollins' character, pointing to the number of times he's been arrested since this encounter with the officers, but the defense asked the jury of five women and seven women to focus solely on the events of April 12, 2017.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

A second camera caught the traffic stop

Two videos of an April 2017 called into question a traffic stop made by two former Gwinnett County officers.

