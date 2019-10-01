Former Gwinnett County deputy accused of using his position to steal drugs

article

A former Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy has been arraigned on federal charges he used his former position to steal cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the charges, Antione Riggins stole the drugs before they could be entered into evidence, then made a series of false statements to cover up the theft.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak says Riggins is also accused of making false statements to try to prevent the arrest and prosecution of the suspects that the drugs were taken from. Pak says this was an apparent effort to cover his actions.

According to the United States Attorney's office of the Northern District of Georgia, Riggins was a federally federally-deputized task force officer with Homeland Security Investigations in 2017 and 2018. He was tasked with transporting seized drugs from HSI crime scenes to the Gwinnett County evidence vault.

On February 23, 2017, an HSI investigation resulted in the seizure of three kilograms of cocaine following a high-speed car chase and crash on I-285. The indictment alleges Riggins checked only one kilogram of cocaine into evidence, not three.

On July 14, 2017, an HSI investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine from an Atlanta hotel room. However, according to the indictment, none of the methamphetamine was subsequently checked into evidence.

Riggins also allegedly made false documents and statements in relation to the cocaine theft, for the purpose of covering up his theft of those drugs. In particular, the indictment alleged that Riggins created and submitted a falsified evidence form to the GCSO, Riggins presented a false court order to the Magistrate Court of Gwinnett County, and made two false statements to HSI agents, all to prevent prosecutors from discovering the missing drugs.

Riggins’s role at HSI ended in early 2018, and his employment with the GCSO ended after these alleged actions came to the attention of law enforcement.

Riggins resigned from the Gwinnett County police department in May, while under investigation.

The Gwinnett County sheriff's office released this statement: "Our office released the following statement in response to media inquiries today: Antoine Riggins was under our employ from June 19, 2004 until May 15, 2018. He has no disciplinary history during his thirteen-year tenure with our office. He became the subject of a corruption investigation while assigned to a federal task force, where he served for approximately two years. He resigned while under investigation."

“It’s always disappointing to hear serious allegations against someone entrusted with a badge. There is no room in our profession for anyone who violates public trust by willfully engaging in criminal behavior,” says Sheriff Butch Conway in a news release. “We want justice to prevail and anyone involved in such egregious behavior to be held fully accountable.”

Riggins faces charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, unlawfully removing property to prevent government seizure, and making false statements and documents.