Former Gov. Sonny Perdue reflects on Georgia’s role 20 years after Katrina

As the nation marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is looking back on the state’s response to one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history.

What we know:

In the days following the 2005 storm, an estimated 100,000 evacuees sought refuge in Georgia. Perdue, who served as governor from 2003 to 2011, recalled how the state mobilized to help.

"Georgia was all in. We view ourselves as a very hospitable state," Perdue said in an interview with FOX 5’s Alex Forbes. "We welcomed plane loads of people who had nothing… it was a very meaningful and fulfilling time."

Churches and community groups opened their doors to families who lost everything. Perdue said the "people-to-people" support provided by Georgia’s faith community left a lasting impact.

But Katrina’s aftermath also disrupted daily life far beyond the storm’s path. With much of Georgia’s fuel supply coming from the Gulf region, the state was hit by widespread gas shortages. Schools closed, families scrambled, and fuel prices at some stations spiked above $5 a gallon.

What they're saying:

Perdue said leadership meant making tough calls, including cracking down on price gouging.

"To take advantage of natural disasters through gouging is disgusting," he said. "We communicated that it would not be tolerated in Georgia."

Though Georgia was spared a direct hit, the storm still spawned deadly tornadoes in its outer bands, including one in Carroll County that killed a resident and destroyed homes.

"I never get over the devastation of a tornado. It’s a war zone in that way, and the impact on individuals is profound," Perdue said.

Two decades later, the former governor offered a message of gratitude to Georgians who stepped up in a time of crisis.

"Thank you. You made Georgia proud. You made a difference, and that spirit of helping one another is what America is about."

Perdue later went on to serve as U.S. Agriculture Secretary under President Donald Trump, where he helped coordinate the federal response to Hurricane Michael in 2018. He now serves as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

