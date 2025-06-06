Former Georgia teacher of the year to help lead GaDOE

article

The Brief State Superintendent Richard Woods announced that Christy Todd, 2024 Georgia Teacher of the Year, is his new Chief of Staff. Todd began the role on June 1. Todd previously led teacher recruitment efforts for the state, and taught in Fayette County for 15 years.



A former Georgia Teacher of the Year will now help lead the state’s education department.

What we know:

Christy Todd, the 2024 teacher of the year, is the Georgia Department of Education’s Chief of Staff. State Superintendent Richard Woods announced the promotion on Thursday, but Todd has been in the role since June 1, according to the DOE.

As chief of staff, Todd will work with agency leaders to advance Superintendent Woods’ vision.

What they're saying:

"As state school superintendent, I have focused on transforming the Georgia Department of Education from a compliance-oriented agency to one centered on service and support for school districts," Superintendent Woods said.

"I firmly believe that the most important job I’ll ever have is being a classroom teacher," Todd said. "Teachers change the future when we help students see their potential. That same belief drives my ‘why’ for stepping into the role of chief of staff: to ensure that educators across Georgia have a voice in the spaces where decisions are made."

Dig deeper:

Todd started her career in the private sector before spending 15 years as a teacher at Fayette County Public Schools. After she won the Teacher of the Year award last May, she began working for GaDOE leading teacher recruitment.

Todd replaces former Chief of Staff Matt Jones, who served in the role for a decade.