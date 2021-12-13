Former Georgia school official indicted in cocaine poisoning death of wife

A former Georgia school administrator has been indicted on a murder charge after investigators accused him of poisoning his ailing wife with a cocaine overdose in 2019.

News outlets report indictments issued last week charged Edward Judie Jr. of Macon with felony murder and violating state drug laws. A previously unnamed woman, Aliyah Danielle Walker, was indicted on the same charges.

Joyce Fox Judie, 60, was found dead in November 2019 at the couple’s home in northwest Macon. Ed Judie, 67, told deputies at the time he and his wife had been drinking and he thought she had fallen asleep.

An autopsy found that Joyce Judie had "many times the lethal dose" of cocaine in her body when she died. Investigators said they determined that Ed Judie had bought cocaine that night. They said Ed Judie changed his story multiple times during interviews.

A lawyer for Judie has denied that he is guilty. A court clerk said Friday that no lawyer is listed for Walker.

Local news outlets report Joyce Judie was being treated for dementia. Ed Judie spent two months in jail, in part because prosecutors said believed he was a threat to flee after he was recorded while in jail asking someone to secure his passport and hide insurance proceeds from his wife’s death.

Ed Judie was later released on $200,000 bail. He was deputy superintendent of student affairs in Bibb County from 2011 to 2015.

