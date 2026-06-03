Former Georgia probation officer charged in misconduct probe

The Brief A former Georgia probation officer has been charged with three counts of improper sexual contact involving a probationer. The investigation began after the Department of Community Supervision requested a GBI inquiry in November 2025. The former officer was arrested and booked into the Rockdale County Jail on May 29.



A former Georgia probation officer has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a probationer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI said Michael Smith, 54, of Covington, has been charged with three counts of Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee or Agent in the First Degree. Smith previously worked as a probation officer for the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The investigation began in November 2025 when the Department of Community Supervision requested that the GBI investigate allegations of sexual misconduct involving a probation officer and a probationer.

On May 29, Smith was arrested and booked into the Rockdale County Jail, the GBI said.

Investigators have not released additional details about the allegations.

What's next:

The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the GBI Region 10 Investigative Office at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line or online.