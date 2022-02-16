Former Georgia pediatric nurse sentenced to prison for child pornography

article

A former Georgia pediatric nurse practitioner has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography.

A U.S. district judge sentenced 42-year-old William Clinton Storey of Preston, Georgia to 180 months in prison with no chance of parole followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the investigation began on Nov. 21, 2019 when the app Snapchat detected that a user going by "clint31824" had uploaded multiple files of suspected child pornography onto its platform.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was able to trace the IP connected to the user to Storey, who at the time was employed as a certified family nurse practitioner.

During a search of Storey's home and business in 2020, officials say they found multiple devices containing around 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography. Investigators say some of the files contained depictions of babies, small toddlers, minors engaged in bondage, and prepubescent children being sexually abused by adults.

"As a pediatric nurse practitioner, William Storey was charged with promoting the health and welfare of children. Instead, he chose to prey upon our most vulnerable citizens," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Holding child predators accountable is one of the highest priorities of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We will use every resource available to bring justice to those who make, distribute and view child pornography."

Storey will also be required to pay $67,000 in restitution to the victims and must register as a sex offender for life after he is released from prison.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE