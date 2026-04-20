Former Fulton jailer sentenced in 2018 inmate death

The Brief A former Fulton County jailer pleaded guilty in the 2018 death of inmate Antonio May. Arron Cook was sentenced to five years probation and banned from law enforcement work. The case stems from allegations multiple jailers used excessive force while restraining May.



A former Fulton County jailer has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with the 2018 death of an inmate, a case that has drawn years of legal scrutiny and allegations of excessive force.

ORIGINAL STORY: Family wants action after man dies in the Fulton County Jail

What we know:

Arron Cook pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer in the death of 32-year-old Antonio May. A Fulton County judge sentenced Cook under the First Offender Act to five years of probation on both counts, along with a lifetime ban from working in law enforcement, detention or private security. He must also complete 100 hours of community service, with the possibility of early termination of probation after two years if conditions are met.

Six corrections officers were indicted in Fulton County over the death of an inmate, Antonio May, in 2018. (Courtesy of Antonio May's family / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The backstory:

May died after being taken into custody in September 2018 on a criminal trespassing charge. Investigators said multiple jailers used force, including a stun gun and pepper spray, while attempting to restrain him during what his family described as a mental health crisis.

Six jailers were later indicted on charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and violation of oath, and the case has remained tied up in the courts for years, including a Georgia Supreme Court decision allowing the charges to move forward.

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