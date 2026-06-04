Firefighters rescue child after fall down embankment in Roswell

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Emergency crews respond to Old Mill Park on Mill Street in Roswell after a child fell into Big Creek on June 4, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief Firefighters safely rescued a child who slipped and fell down a park embankment toward a creek on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Old Mill Park off Mill Street, where the child was hiking with family members. Emergency officials confirmed that crews escorted the child back to the trail and no injuries were reported.



Firefighters rescued a child who fell into the water at Old Mill Park on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 95 Mill Street. Emergency officials say a child, who was hiking with family, slipped and fell down an embankment toward the creek. Firefighters arrived to find the child on the bank. Crews helped the child back to the trail to the family. No one was injured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact age or identity of the child involved in the fall. It remains unclear how far the child slipped down the embankment before stopping on the creek bank. Authorities have not stated what specific factors caused the child to slip or how long the rescue operation took to complete.