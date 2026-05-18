Former Fulton deputy accused of attacking handcuffed detainee

The Brief A former Fulton County sheriff's sergeant was arraigned Friday on federal charges following a civil rights investigation. Authorities said the man ordered his deputies to deactivate their body cameras right before he attacked a handcuffed detainee. An unexpected recording from a deputy's camera captured the entire unprovoked assault inside the Fulton County Courthouse.



A former Fulton County Sheriff's Office sergeant was arraigned Friday on federal charges after being accused of attacking a handcuffed detainee at the Fulton County Courthouse, authorities announced.

What we know:

Former Sgt. Louis Brown, III, 41, of Smyrna, was arraigned Friday for using excessive force against a detainee, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A federal grand jury indicted Brown on Tuesday for depriving a person of civil rights under color of law.

The charges stem from an incident on June 4, 2025, inside the Fulton County Courthouse. Federal prosecutors said Brown punched and slapped a handcuffed man who was being held there.

The backstory:

Immediately before the physical attack took place, Brown allegedly ordered his subordinate deputies to turn off their body-worn cameras. Despite his command, one deputy's camera was not deactivated and captured the encounter on video.

The official footage reveals that the handcuffed detainee was completely compliant and posed no threat when Brown hit him, according to prosecutors.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office policy explicitly forbids any use of force against cooperative individuals who are not resisting.

What they're saying:

"Brown allegedly betrayed his badge by punching a handcuffed detainee without justification and by directing his subordinates to turn off their body-worn cameras to try to get away with his crime," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "To maintain the public’s faith in our justice system, sworn officers who abuse their positions of trust must be held accountable."

According to court records, sheriff's office guidelines state that officers must evaluate immediate threats before applying physical force. Investigators concluded that Brown had absolutely no legal justification for striking the compliant individual.

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not released the specific name of the detainee who was attacked during the 2025 incident. It remains unclear if the individual suffered long-term physical injuries from the unprovoked blows.

Officials also have not specified the exact identity of the deputy whose camera remained recording during the assault. The internal actions taken against the other deputies, who were told to turn off their cameras, have not been disclosed.

What's next:

The FBI is handling the ongoing investigation into the courthouse attack. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brent Alan Gray and Dwayne A. Brown Jr. are leading the prosecution for the federal government.