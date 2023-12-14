Former Fulton County DA Paul Howard, accuser take stand at trial

Opening statements were presented today in the trial of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who faces accusations of sexual harassment and abuse of power by a former county employee, Cathy Carter.

The trial commenced with a jury comprised of eight men and four women listening to statements from Mario Williams, representing the prosecution. Williams argued that Howard, who served as the district attorney for approximately 24 years, should have upheld integrity and public trust. The prosecution alleges that Howard engaged in what they termed "pressure and punishment," claiming that Carter felt compelled to comply.

The defense countered by asserting that, over the 18 years Carter worked under Howard, she had ample opportunities to file complaints but chose not to. They also noted her retirement in 2011, only to return years later, during which time she continued to communicate with Howard.

During the proceedings, Carter took the stand, alleging multiple instances of sexual relations with Howard in his office. In response, Howard denied engaging in any such activities during his tenure as district attorney.

The jury appeared to pay close attention to Carter while she was on the stand and they are keeping a close eye on Howard too.

Carter filed the lawsuit in April 2020.



