Sexual harassment trial for former Fulton County DA expected to begin Wednesday

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who served in office for more than two decades, is at the center of a federal lawsuit filed by a former employee alleging sexual harassment and abuse of power.

Cathy Carter, a paralegal and records supervisor who worked under Howard's tenure for 15 years, filed the lawsuit in April 2020. She claims that Howard sexually harassed her and coerced her into engaging in intimate activities, including encounters within his office at the Fulton County Courthouse.

The plaintiff alleges that she succumbed to Howard's requests and enjoyed preferential treatment throughout their affair. However, according to Carter, the perks abruptly ended when she terminated the relationship. In response, she asserts that she faced disciplinary actions and was ultimately terminated from her position.

Howard denies these serious allegations. His defense contends that Carter's termination was a result of her arrest for assault while carrying a gun in Clayton County. A federal judge ruled that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

In a trial that is scheduled to begin today, Howard is expected to take the stand in his own defense as the jury selection process unfolds at the federal courthouse.

Attorneys representing Carter emphasize the significance of the case, highlighting the broader issue of abuse of power and sexual harassment in the workplace. Mario B. Williams, Carter's attorney, issued a statement saying, "Ms. Carter wants all women to speak up about sexual misconduct that they have experienced in the workplace. She has litigated this long, not only for herself, but for women who have had similar experiences."

Paul Howard, who made history as the first African American District Attorney in Fulton County over two decades ago, now faces a legal battle that could help shape the narrative surrounding workplace harassment.