Former Fairburn-Gordon Apartment tenants thriving after leaving troubled complex

This Thanksgiving weekend is special for Cherry Gary.

"It was lovely, I did cook," says Gary. "Don't have worry about no bugs, don't smell mold."

The 45-year-old mom is now a former tenant of the Fairburn-Gordon Apartments on Fairburn Road in Atlanta. She is among the federally subsidized residents who had to be relocated after the apartments lost funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development due to numerous building code violations.

Gary used her Section 8 voucher to get a remodeled 3-bedroom , 2-bathroom ranch-style home for her and her two children. It's not too far from the old apartments. She did not want to uproot her kids' school life. Although she is still in the Adamsville section of Southwest Atlanta, it's a different world.



"I love a quiet place, I came from a loud place, but I love a quiet place," says the former Fairburn-Gordon renter. "I love the house, I love the landlord."

Gary called Fairburn-Gordon Apartments home for 4 years. The apartments were so bad, Atlanta took legal action against the landlords Abe Beroukhai and Ben Beroukhai (A & B Apartments, LLC) It led the city court system to issue fines and mandate repairs.

During the search for a new place to call home, Gary admits the fear of another bad experience was, and still is, top of mind.

" Yes, trust me," exclaims Gary. "Making sure these people you are dealing with aren't fraudulent, or it will set you back, even this house, while remodeled, is older."

The city chose not to tear down the apartments or force a sale. Flags and signs are prominently displayed at the front of the complex welcoming people to lease apartments.

"Disgusted, disgusted," Gary said. "They don't deserve to be there paying $1,100 a month for something patched up, painted over."

The trust Gary lost has not stripped her of her sense of worth or hope.

"I'm very thankful, wiser, stronger, eyes are wide open." says Gary. " I didn't do anything wrong, I did everything right."

