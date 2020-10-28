Former DHS official reveals he wrote 'Anonymous' anti-Trump op-ed and book

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
10
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:30 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:43 PM EDT until THU 4:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

Former DHS official reveals he wrote 'Anonymous' anti-Trump op-ed and book

By Kevin Freking and Zeke Miller
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press
article

LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses thousands of supporters during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport October 27, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A former Trump administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under the pen name “Anonymous” made his identity public Wednesday.

Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security says in a tweet: “Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote ‘A Warning’ ... and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows.”

Taylor has been an outspoken critic of Trump's in recent months, and he has a contributor contract on CNN.

Taylor’s anonymous essay was published in 2018 by The New York Times, infuriating the president and setting off a frantic White House leak investigation to try to unmask the author.

In the essay, the person, who identified themselves only as a senior administration official, said they were part of a secret “resistance” force out to counter Trump’s “misguided impulses” and undermine parts of his agenda.

RELATED: What happens if 2020 election is contested? Here are possible scenarios

The author wrote, “Many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

The allegations incensed the president, bolstering his allegations about a “deep state” operating within his government and conspiring against him. And it set off a Beltway guessing game that seeped into the White House, with current and former staffers trading calls and texts, trying to figure out who could have written the piece.

Trump, who had long complained about leaks in the White House, also ordered aides to unmask the writer, citing “national security” concerns to justify a possible Justice Department investigation. And he issued an extraordinary demand that the newspaper reveal the author.

Instead, the author pressed forward, penning a follow-up book published last November called “A Warning” that continued to paint a disturbing picture of the president, describing him as volatile, incompetent and unfit to be commander in chief.

RELATED: DHS, veterans organization call on vets to help fight 2020 election disinformation

Trump “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information,” the author alleged, also citing racist and misogynist statements the author claimed Trump made behind closed doors.

Then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the author as a “coward” for hiding their identity, charging that they “didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies.”