Former DeKalb County law enforcer disgusted by death of George Floyd

From anger to anguish, Dr. Cedric Alexander told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner there are a lot of emotions people are juggling as they examine the video and the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

“It was horrific. It was unspeakable and for me, as a former lawman, I know I can speak for other chiefs and officers when I say it was totally unacceptable and no one is going to try to justify that behavior. No officer in the country is trained to do that,” said Dr. Alexander.

“We looked at a murder as it took place in front of us. we saw a man cry for his life on the ground. We saw a knee in his throat. We saw a man bleed out the nose. We saw a man who lost his breath and went still. went still. It happened in front of us. People right now have a right to be angry. We cannot tell people not to be angry when we see some things as horrific as what we all observed right in front of us. We've seen too many deaths that have gone unexplained and it is hurtful and painful.

Watch the story to hear more about the lessons Dr. Alexander said every police officer and police chief can learn from the emotional turmoil unfolding across the country.