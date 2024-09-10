Former chief clerk for Buchanan Police Department arrested for theft and fraud

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested the former chief clerk of the Buchanan Police Department on charges of theft and fraud following an investigation into missing funds.

Anna Megan Brock, 33, of Temple, has been charged with theft by conversion, making false statements, and other offenses related to records and documents. Brock, the former Chief Clerk of the Buchanan Police Department, is accused of being involved in the disappearance of a large sum of money from the department’s citation account.

The investigation began on July 16, 2024, when Haralson County District Attorney Jack Browning requested the GBI’s assistance after the missing funds were discovered. Following the investigation, Brock was arrested on Aug. 29 and booked into the Haralson County Jail. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to provide tips anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submitting them online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.