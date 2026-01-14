Former Cherokee County employee accused of stealing over $250K

article

The Brief A former Cherokee County employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $250,000 from the county. Affidavits say Lynn Page stole the money over a seven-year period. She was fired in October 2025.



A former Cherokee County employee is accused of stealing over $250,000 from the county, officials said.

What we know:

While working as an accounts receivable coordinator at the county's Development Services Center, Lynn Ray Paige allegedly stole $251,875.82 from October 2018 to July 2025, affidavits state. She is charged with theft by taking while in a fiduciary capacity, which is a felony.

Paige was fired from her position in October 2025, county officials said. An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The documents do not explain how Paige was caught stealing the funds or if any of the money was recovered. Officials did not say whether anyone else was involved in the thefts.