Former CAU student sues school over injuries during 2023 flash flood

The Brief A former Clark Atlanta student is suing the school and others after she says she was trapped in her dorm during a flash flood in 2023. Gabrielle Bennett claims in her lawsuit that a wall collapsed and floodwaters left her pinned against her door during the scary situation. She's now seeking to recover more than $100,000 in medical expenses as well as compensatory damages.



A former Clark Atlanta University student is suing the school over what she said happened to her during a destructive flash flood on campus in 2023.

Gabrielle Bennett's lawsuit claims she was trying to leave her dorm when a wall collapsed.

What we know:

More than two inches of rain fell in as little as an hour on Sept. 14, 2023, flooding portions of downtown Atlanta, the Atlanta University Center, and surrounding areas.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says it was about three-hours' worth of rain dumped on the city in just a matter of minutes.

At the time, university officials say that they identified 24 students impacted by the storm and relocated them to other campus housing.

In her lawsuit, Bennett claims she was attempting to make it out of her dorm room in Holmes Hall when the collapse happened, sending floodwaters rushing in.

The water caused the door to slam on her leg, leaving her trapped between her room and the hallway as the water continued to rise, the lawsuit reads.

Other students rescued Bennett after hearing her calls for help.

What they're saying:

Bennett accuses Clark Atlanta University, the businesses that managed or serviced the dorms, and three unidentified individuals of failing to properly maintain the building, leading to the flood risks.

"Plaintiff’s entrapment and injuries on the date of incident directly and proximately resulted from their failure to maintain, install, inspect for, and repair any aspect of the building that would have appropriately controlled the flow of water in and around Holmes Hall," the lawsuit reads.

She's now seeking to recover more than $100,000 in medical expenses as well as compensatory damages.

The other side:

FOX 5 has reached out to Clark Atlanta University for a comment about the lawsuit and will update this article if they choose to respond.